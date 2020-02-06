|
Birdie Cobbs Ladson - The relatives and Friends of Mrs. Birdie Ann Cobbs those of her children;Latarsha Nelson;Amber(St.Julian)Middleton;Timothy Nelson; those of her step-children; O'Doner Cobbs III; and Antwone Cobbs; those of her siblings; Bliss Ann(Larry)Wigfall, Richard Nelson;Julius Nelson, those of her adopted sister; Lethia BoBo are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Services to be held on Saturday, February 08, 2020 12 PM at the Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church 3288 Ladson Rd, Ladson, SC. Interment will follow in the Cherry Hill Cemetery in Ladson. There will be an informal visitation this evening February 07, 2020 at 6PM -8PM the mortuary. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: WWW.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020