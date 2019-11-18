Birtell Murray Faison Shabazz RIDGEVILLE, SC - With regret we inform you that Mrs. Birtell Murray Faison Shabazz of Ridgeville SC entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 18, 2019. The beloved mother of Mrs. Phyllis Faison Brown (Mr. Norman) of Summerville SC, and Mrs. Gloria Faison Goodwine (Mr. Carol) of Ridgeville SC; the sister of Mr. Daniel Webster Murray II (Linda) of King George, VA, Mrs. Lennerd Mack (Mr. Gilbert) of Dorchester SC, and the late Mr. Anthony B. Murray. Professional Services entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville SC (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 19, 2019