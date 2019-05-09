Bishop Alfred H. Jefferson, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and family of Bishop Alfred H. Jefferson, Sr., those of his wife Eva McKnight Jefferson, their children Alfred Jefferson Jr., Annette Seabrook, Shawn D. Jefferson, Sr., (Laticia), grandchildren Felecia, James III, Shawn D. Jr., Olivia and Denzel, his siblings Henry Jefferson (Theresa), Florence Coakley, Albertha Ford and Janie Palmer, sisters and brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Garden of Prayer Pentecostal Church 2537 Hwy. 17 North Mount Pleasant, SC 29466, interment Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens 1308 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant, SC. Viewing will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at the funeral home from 3-5:30 p.m. and Garden of Prayer Pentecostal Church from 6-8 p.m. with a family hour at 7:00 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019