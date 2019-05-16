Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bishop Leroy Middleton Sr.. View Sign Service Information North Area Funeral Home 4784 Gaynor Ave North Charleston , SC 29405 (843)-744-7511 Send Flowers Obituary

Honorable Bishop Leroy Middleton, Sr. N. CHARLESTON - "Blessed are the dead that die in the Lord" Services celebrating the life and ministry of Bishop Leroy Middleton Sr. will be held on Saturday afternoon May 18, 2019 at 1 o'clock P.M. in Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. The rite of committal and Inhumation will take place at Carolina Memorial Garden. His wife Mother Rosalee Hazel Middleton children Bishop Leroy Middleton, Jr. (Brenda), Mr. Tyronne Victor Middleton, Mr. Paul Donald Middleton (Terrie), Mrs. Donice Middleton Rice (Roland, Sr.), his grandchildren Leroy Middleton III., Zacheus Watkins, Sr., Leslie Althea Middleton, Sedena Rose Rice, Jamal Middleton, Victoria Murdock, Roland Rice, Jr., and Tonya Mari Rice; great-grandchildren Zacheus Watkins, Jr., Jordan Watkins, Benjamin Sean Whitehead, Nadia Hall, Peyton Denise Rice, Jordan Watkins, Kenya Rice, Koree Mari Coleman, Terriah Williams, Paisley Watkins and Kahmari Bacon, Jordan Rene' Clinkscale. Nieces, nephews, cousins and all other relative and friends are respectfully invited to attend these services for the Bishop friends may call at Biblical House of God Fellowship Church. 2205 Van Buren Ave, N. Charleston, SC 29406, on Friday evening from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. A time of reflection and visitation with the family will be observed from 7-8 P.M. The Bishop is in Gods Care and Services in entrusted by North Area Funeral Home, INC. 4784 Gaynor Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at



