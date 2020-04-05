|
Bishop Orin S. Gregg, Sr. N. Charleston - In profound sorrow we announce the passing of Bishop Orin S. Gregg, Sr., 78, of North Charleston, SC, who entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Bishop Gregg is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mother Oree Gregg, his beloved children, Lucinda (Anthony) Reynolds, Orin (Toshiko) Gregg, Jr., Michael Greg and Stephanie (Kelvin) Harris, and his siblings, James Gregg, Angie Gregg, Leon (Betty) Gregg, Annette Gregg, Cornelius (Sharon) Gregg, Kenneth (Ida) Gregg and Jeanette Gregg. Bishop Gregg is the pastor of Friendship True Bibleway Church #1, Summerville, SC. Funeral Notice Forthcoming.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 6, 2020