Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
209 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC 29485
(843) 225-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Bishop Gregg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bishop Orin S. Gregg Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bishop Orin S. Gregg Sr. Obituary
Bishop Orin S. Gregg, Sr. N. Charleston - In profound sorrow we announce the passing of Bishop Orin S. Gregg, Sr., 78, of North Charleston, SC, who entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Bishop Gregg is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mother Oree Gregg, his beloved children, Lucinda (Anthony) Reynolds, Orin (Toshiko) Gregg, Jr., Michael Greg and Stephanie (Kelvin) Harris, and his siblings, James Gregg, Angie Gregg, Leon (Betty) Gregg, Annette Gregg, Cornelius (Sharon) Gregg, Kenneth (Ida) Gregg and Jeanette Gregg. Bishop Gregg is the pastor of Friendship True Bibleway Church #1, Summerville, SC. Funeral Notice Forthcoming. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bishop's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -