Blanton Dewitt Johnson, Jr. JOHNS ISLAND - Mr. Blanton Dewitt Johnson, Jr., 40, of Johns Island, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019. Mr. Johnson is survived by two beautiful children, Shamara Johnson and Zakhari Johnson; loving parents, Elder Blanton Dewitt Johnson, Sr. and Apostle Doris Sumter Johnson; siblings: Pastor Jason C. Johnson (Dedra), Treavor J. Johnson and Mico Holmes (Jerome); adopted brother, Pastor John Spann (Velma); former spouse, Jamie Smiley; aunts and uncles: Pastor Gloria Brown (Bobby), Minister Arlene Sumter, Sister Adrian Dingle (John), Minister Ettamae Powell (Joseph), Monica Thompson and Tryphenia Johnson and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. The family will be receiving friends at 3309 Valcour Drive; Johns Island, SC 29455. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019