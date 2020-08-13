Blondell Bright Henry Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Blondell Bright Henry will celebrate her life in a private Graveside Service. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Henry is survived by her children, Sylvia Greene (Kenneth), Darlyne Goins, Aurvella Henry (Thaddeus) and Keneathia Brightstar; sisters, Carolyn Frasier and Toni Mitchell; brother, David Bright (Nellie); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
