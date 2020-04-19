|
Blondell F. McCoy COLUMBIA, SC - Blondell F. McCoy, 81, of Columbia, South Carolina, formerly of Charleston, SC and daughter of the late Ezekiel William and Ruth Elizabeth Flagg, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 13, 2020. Both funeral and interment services will be private. She is survived by her two sons, Troy McCoy and Keenan McCoy (Cherilyn) both of Columbia, SC; eight (8) grandchildren: LaKeen McCoy, Byron Davis, Tamara Johnson, Courtney Davis, Jr., Cody Bleu McCoy, Keenan Wright, Dervin McCoy and LaTronda McCoy; fifteen (15) great-grandchildren; two (2) sisters, Gardenia Greene and Marian (Ruby) Malloy, both of Charleston, SC; a special first cousin, Marcellus Singleton; one uncle, Elijah McCoy of Dallas, TX; long-time life-friend and classmate, Martha Ann Lucas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and church family who will all remember her. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Daisy Singleton whom she was very fond of and five siblings. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 20, 2020