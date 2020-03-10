|
Bo Tharpe, Jr. EHRHARDT, SC - Mr. R.J. Tharpe, Jr., affectionately known to everyone as "Bo", 91, of Ehrhardt, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Pruitt Healthcare in Walterboro. He was the husband of the late Doris Vaughan Tharpe. Born March 15, 1928 in Kingstree, he was a son of the late Renelda James Tharpe, Sr. and Ruby M. Bryant Tharpe. Bo served his country in the United States Air Force from July, 1946 and was honorably discharged in May, 1949. He owned and operated Tharpe's Department Store in Ehrhardt until 1988. Bo knew everyone who came through the doors of his store and what size they wore. In retirement, he and his wife moved to Edisto Beach, SC. Bo later moved into Low Country Assisted Living in Ehrhardt. Bo was well known in Ehrhardt and surrounding counties. He loved his Ehrhardt community and served as the Grand Marshal of the 2016 Schuetzenfest. He always had a funny story to share. Bo enjoyed a rich full life. He especially loved to fish and spent many hours in his "swamp" near Islandton, SC. He was a great cook. Even when he no longer hunted deer, he would cook breakfast at his hunt club for his friends. Surviving are: his sisters, Mary T. Winn and her husband Mike of Hampton and Virginia T. Thomas and her husband Ben of West Columbia; brother, Gerald A. Tharpe of Columbia; and best friends, Ronnie and Sissy Prevate. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jacquelin t. Jordan; and brothers, Bobby J. Tharpe, Samuel E. Tharpe, and Thomas L. Tharpe. Funeral services will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Home, Varnville-Hampton Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Hampton Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1 until the hour of service at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
