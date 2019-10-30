BOB LINVILLE

In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of BOB LINVILLE Nov. 25, 1930 - Oct. 31, 2018 It's been a year, how can that be. Impossible to believe Always there for anyone, The 'heartbeat' of "Folly" gone My heartache goes on;. How I miss your smile, your never ending love, and always there for me; Compassion and patience supporting my rescue mission for all Gods creatures in this life walk; Our 45 years together, How fast they went away, My partner, best friend, Love of my life, to the end. Love and Miss you Forever Carol
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
