Bobbie Ankersen Mt. Pleasant - Bobbie Sue Sartin Ankersen, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 2, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church, attended by immediate family. The Rite of Committal will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens.
Bobbie was born September 7, 1926 in Natchez, Mississippi to Rudolph L. Sartin and Leona S. Sartin. She was predeceased by her parents and loving husband of 57 years, Robert A. Ankersen, Sr. Bobbie was a graduate of North Charleston High School. Her passion was her family and she especially enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She was known for her famous 'chocolate' gravy. She is survived by her two children, Patricia Sheppard (Bill) and Robert 'Rocky' A. Ankersen, Jr. (Barbara). She was blessed with five grandchildren: Tre Sheppard (Christy), Rus Sheppard (Ashley), Blake Sheppard, Erica Ankersen Geddie (Ian) and Alton Patricia Ankersen. All of her 11 great-grandchildren: Wil Sheppard, Lee Sheppard, Kate Sheppard, John Sheppard, Anna Sheppard, Laura Sheppard, Sam Sheppard, Madeline Sheppard, Isabella Geddie, Elise Geddie and Ian Michael got to know and love their 'Nanau'. The family would like to thank Roper Hospice and Francena Boykin for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to St. John's Catholic Church, 3921 St. John's Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365.
