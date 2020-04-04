|
Bobbie Ann Tompkins Wilson Charleston - Bobbie Ann Tompkins Wilson, 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of James W. Wilson, Jr., entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 2, 2020. A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date due to the current circumstances. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Bobbie was born November 15, 1925 in Charlotte, North Carolina, daughter of the late James Robert Tompkins and Gladys Elizabeth Meares. She was a member of the Boone Bowen Sunday School Class and a member of Cherokee Place United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl McKevlin (Teddy) of Charleston, SC; son, James Walker Wilson, III (Elizabeth) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two grandchildren, Brandi Osteen (Chris), Whitney Ingram (Rick); three great-grandchildren, Haiden Schneider, Ansley Ingram and Walker Osteen; sister, Jackie Lominac of Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hallie Hill Pet Sanctuary, 5604 New Road, Hollywood , SC 29449. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2020