Bobbie H. Schurlknight-Smith RAVENEL, SC - Bobbie H. Schurlknight-Smith, of Ravenel, passed away on January the 30th. She was born July the 11th of 1933. Daughter of Emile Hanolb and Alice Lula Mitchum-Hanolb, she is survived by her five children; Alice Ann S. Chaplin of Ravenel, Robin Brawley of Bonneau, Jack H. Schurlknight (Beth) of Moncks Corner, Pam S. Gaskins (Bubba) of Huger, and Randy Schurlknight of Bonneau. Mrs. Smith was also survived by her ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by granddaughter Emily Jean Vaughn, great-granddaughter Annagrace Denise, and sons-in-law Joseph Wayne Chaplin and David Brawley. She retired from J. K. Gourdine Elementary School and was a guardian ad Litem. Mrs. Smith was of the Baptist faith. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February the 8th at Eleven O'Clock. The service will be located at Bethel Baptist Church 3060 Witherbee Rd in Cordesville, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church. Arrangements made by Simplicity Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020