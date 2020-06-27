Bobbie L. Hennet Summerville - Bobbie Littlefield Hennet, 91, of Summerville, SC, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Graveside Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to The Village at Summerville Staff Christmas Fund, 201 West 9th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Bobbie was born January 17, 1929 in Woodruff, SC. She retired as the Head of Communications from the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek, SC, and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville. She earned a BS from Charleston Southern University, formerly known as The Baptist College, and was a Certified Master Gardener. She was also a part of The Order of The Eastern Star and Toastmasters, and was an avid crafter. Bobbie leaves behind her son, Terrell Jay Hennet (Pam Middleton) of James Island, SC; daughter, A'delle H. Chellis (James E) of Summerville, SC; four grandchildren, Nicholas Charles Hennet, Mariah Hennet Williamson (Jared), Adrian Littlefield Chellis Wood (J. Michael), and E. Rossiter Chellis (Virginia Patterson); eight great-grandsons, Wade Nicolas Hennet (age 12), Wesley Charles Hennet (age10), Brayard Benjamin Wood (age 8), Belton Sheppard Wood (age 8), Riles Harrison Wood (age 4), James Edward Chellis, II (age 6), Gaines Hamilton Chellis (age 4), and Thomas Patterson Chellis (age 4); a special nephew, Darryl Holcombe (Jean) of Greer SC. She is predeceased by her husband, Belton Charles Hennet (CMSAF, retired), who died June 29, 1974 at age 52; her brother; and six sisters. She was the 7th daughter of the 7th daughter, her mother, Bessie Boiter Littlefield, wife of John James Littlefield of Woodruff, SC. The Reverend E. Rossiter Chellis conducted a celebration of life and committal of the body in a private family graveside gathering on Sunday, June 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to The Village at Summerville Staff Christmas Fund, 201 West 9th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. She passed peacefully from this life into the Church Triumphant with her daughter, son, and grandson, Reverend Chellis at her side. All praise and glory be given to God for Bobbie's life well lived. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.