Bobby Brown, Sr. Johns Island - Mr. Bobby James Brown, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 13, 2020, at his residence. He leaves to cherish his beloved wife, Rev. Gloria Sumter Brown; children, Charmaine (Raymond) Robinson, Bobby James Brown, Jr., Thomas (Jacinta) McKnight, Lakecia Hollington, and Maurice McKnight; adopted daughter, Becky (Chris) Daniels; thirteen grands; four sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19, we ask that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Viewing for Mr. Brown will be held this evening, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Walker's Mortuary Chapel from 3pm until 7pm. The Celebration of Life Service will be private for the immediate family only. Arrangements of Comfort by Walker's Mortuary, "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: 843-559-0341; Fax:843-559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
