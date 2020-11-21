Bobby Daniel Sessoms, Sr. Charleston - Bobby Daniel "Bob" Sessoms, Sr., 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Ruby Jean Sessoms, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 20, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 a.m. His interment (a private family service) will be held at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Mount Pleasant Chapel. Bob was born on June 26, 1933 in Raeford, North Carolina, son of the late Neill Robert Sessoms and Sarah Inez Wright Sessoms. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a training officer at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Bob and Jean were married on June 20, 1953 in Dillon, S.C. Never were two people more suited for each other or more in love. Their union lasted a wonderful 67 years. In that union, they have served as outstanding role models for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Bob attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the UNC football team, the Naval ROTC program, and Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He also completed the Columbia University Master's Executive Program in Business Administration. Bob began his career in the finance and banking industry at CIT Corporation in Kinston, NC. Bob and Jean moved around the United States in furtherance of Bob's career as he climbed the corporate ladder. His career culminated in being named President, Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of NationsCredit Corporation, a subsidiary of Nationsbank Corporation. Bob's character, integrity, and treatment of his co-workers served him well in pursuit of his career goals. Bob's faith guided his life and grounded him. He always enjoyed a good joke and worked the room with few peers. His family will miss his earthly presence in their lives, but they know that he is "up there" watching over and protecting them. Bob is survived by his wife, Jean; two sons: Bobby Daniel Sessoms, Jr. (Alison) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and John Timothy "Tim" Sessoms (Vicki) of Matthews, NC; five grandchildren: Bobby Daniel "Trey" Sessoms III (Sindy), Victoria Sessoms, John Timothy "J.T." Sessoms II, William Neill "Billy" Sessoms and Sean Michael Sessoms; and great-granddaughter, Elisa Sofia Sessoms. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
