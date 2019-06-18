Bobby Davis Moncks Corner - Robert "Bobby" Davis, 78, owner and operator of Eastern Electric Supply, died Sunday evening at his residence. His funeral will be 1:00 PM Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Cordesville First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, 3060 Witherbee Rd., Cordesville, SC 29434. Mr. Davis was born September 17, 1940, in Witherbee, SC, a son of Hazel Eugene Davis and Margaret Wells Davis. He was a graduate of Macedonia High School and was a US Army veteran. Mr. Davis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner and attended Bethel Baptist Church. He was Past Master of Berkeley Lodge #269 AFM, and he was formerly employed by Sumter Utilities and Coastal Electric prior to founding Moncks Corner Electric. While working at Coastal Electric, he was the foreman on the C5A Hanger at the US Air Force Base. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding through the Francis Marion National Forest, and studying his Bible. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Devon Michelle Davis. Surviving are a daughter, Dana Davis Scott and her husband, Kenny, of Summerville; a son, R. Jeff Davis and his wife, Connie, of Moncks Corner; and four grandchildren, Summer Davis, Caroline Scott, Jennifer Scott, and Shane Davis. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019