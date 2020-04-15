|
Bobby Graham, Sr. Goose Creek - Mr. Bobby L. Graham, Sr., 78, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Reverend Prince and Rebecca Graham. The relatives and friends of Mr. Bobby L. Graham, Sr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service with Military Honors 11:00 AM, Friday, April 17, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Graham is survived by his loving wife, Betty P. Graham; son, Bobby Graham, Jr.; daughter, Mellany Robinson; two grandsons, Karron Washington and Jeremiah Robinson; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas Graham (Pemelta) and Pastor Kenneth Graham (Betty); two aunts, Ruth Bryan and Carmen Frasier; mother-in-law, Dorothy Smalls; five brothers-in-law and ten sisters-in-law; bestfriends, Rufus Stoney and Deacon Frasier; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Graham was a member at Charleston First Assembly and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020