Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
Bobby Hershel Woods Obituary
Bobby Hershel Woods N. Charleston - Bobby Hershel Woods, 57, of North Charleston, formerly of Edisto Island, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice House. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Oakbrook Chapel, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A Memorial service will begin at 11 o'clock. Inurnment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens. Flowers will be accepted. Bobby was born on November 21, 1962 in Charleston, SC son of the late birth father, Charles H. Crapse, adopted father, Russell J. Woods and Ruby A. Sumler Woods. He loved Wendy's Jr. bacon cheeseburgers and Frosties. Thank you to North Haven Residential Home for the excellent care and love of our brother. Bobby loved being there and loved being Nora's boy. Survivors include five siblings: Benjamin F. Woods, Sr. (Linda) of Edisto Island, Eugenia "Jenny" Jeane Leckie (Aven) Edisto Island, Tequilla Charlene Williams (Henry) of Marysville, LA, Colinda Lee Woods of Pinson, TN and Ruby Lee Bright (Darryl) of Port St. Luci, FL; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by three brothers: Aubrey Jeane, Ronnie Sidney Jeane and Lloyd Ray Woods; one sister: Rose Juanita Wyatt. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020
