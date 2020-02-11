|
Bobby Hucks Ladson - Bobby Hucks, 81, of Ladson, SC entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 10, 2020. Bobby was born on February 24, 1938 in Conway, SC to the late Willie Lamar and Carrie Hyman Hucks. He was the owner of Hucks Produce on James Island formany years. He was known by many as a fun loving character who would do anything for a laugh, and had a heart for helping others. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Larna Hucks, 3 children, Dana Thompson (Keith), Lana Lyskin (Andy) and Lora Hucks, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a twin sister, Betty Jones, sisters, Geraldine Rozier, Lila Harrelson, and Sylvia Prosser and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his brothers, Junior Hucks, Jimmy Hucks, Lynwood Hucks, and son-in-law, Steven Mager. The family will receive friends Thursday, February, 13, 2020 from 12 pm to 2 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to follow at 2 pm in the Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020