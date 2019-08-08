Bonita Jackson SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends of Miss Bonita "Bunny" Jackson, those of her parents, Mrs. Queen Esther Jackson and the late Mr. James Jackson, siblings, Mrs. Beverly Sellers, Mr. James Jackson, Jr., Mrs. Cynthia Ebigwei, Mr. Darryl Jackson, aunts, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, August 10, 2019 1:p.m. at Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Family and friends may pay their last respect to Ms. Jackson, here at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 6: p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 12:noon until Service time. Interment: Wilkerson Baptist Church Cemetery, Early Branch, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019