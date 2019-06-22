Bonnie Ann Williams Sullivan's Island - Bonnie Ann Williams, 81, of Sullivans Island, South Carolina, wife of Roy Williams, III died Thursday, June 20, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 10:00 am. Inurnment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery, 2304 Hwy 17N, Mount Pleasant. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Thursday from 9:00 am until time of the service. Bonnie was born November 11, 1937 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late George Phillip Williams and the late Anne Elizabeth Stormer Williams. She worked at the Medical University of South Carolina in research management. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roy Williams, III of Sullivan's Island, SC; four nephews, Sean Williams of Summerville, SC, Mark Williams of Hanahan, SC, Scott Thomas of Hilton Head, SC, and Jeffrey Thomas of Augusta, GA; and additional family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Charleston Library Society, 164 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414 or Charleston Museum 360 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC, 29403 http://www.charlestoncvb.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary