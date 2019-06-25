|
Bonnie Ann Williams Sullivan's Island - The relatives and friends of Bonnie Ann Williams are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 10:00 am. Inurnment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery, 2304 Hwy 17N, Mount Pleasant. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Thursday from 9:00 am until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Charleston Library Society, 164 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414 or Charleston Museum 360 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC, 29403
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019