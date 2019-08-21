Bonnie B. Dorazio CHARLESTON - Noted Charleston amateur photographer and animal lover Bonnie B. Dorazio, formerly of 2651 Oregon Ave., North Charleston, S. C. died Aug. 17, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Charleston nursing home. She was 78. She was a graduate of the Rochester Business Institute in 1956 and married John Dorazio, a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy. The couple soon moved to Charleston, where Bonnie became a medical secretary at the University of South Carolina. When she retired in 2003, she was a personnel director at the Hollings Cancer Center. Bonnie was a local photographer who exhibited her pictures Charleston photography contests and art shows where she won several prizes. Three of her photos appear in "Charleston, South Carolina, and the Low Country," published by Twin Lights Publishers Inc. of Rockport, Mass. Bonnie was also a volunteer at Trident Literacy Association and frequent contributor to Pet Helpers and the John Ancrum Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She was the daughter of Florence and Charles Babcock of Prattsburgh, N.Y. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas Babcock of Endicott, N.Y., Wally Babcock of Prattsburgh, N.Y. and Charles Babcock of San Francisco. A memorial service will be held Sunday 25 August at 1 p.m. at the Unity Church of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston. Donations may be made to the Charleston Animal Society Spay & Neuter Clinic or Pet Helpers. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019