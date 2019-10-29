Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Northwood Baptist Church
2200 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Northwood Baptist Church
2200 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Elkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Elkins


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Elkins Obituary
Bonnie Elkins Goose Creek - Bonnie G Elkins, 78, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2019. Born on November 23, 1940 in Pulaski, VA, Bonnie was the daughter of Edward D Gosnell and Daisy M Gosnell. Bonnie is pre-deceased by her mother and father; husband, Edgar L. Elkins; and siblings, Margaret G. Weaver and Edward Bert Gosnell. Bonnie is survived by her children, Rebekah E. Sato, Angela E. Freeman (C. Jason Freeman), and Brian M. Elkins; siblings, Barbara G. Wells (Toto'a P. Wells) and Charles W. Gosnell (Betty M. Gosnell); sister-in-law, Barbara T. Gosnell; brother-in-law, Howard W. Weaver; grandchildren, Sarah S. Griffin, Emily S. Boruff, Lauren K. Freeman, Andrew B. Freeman, B. Matthew Elkins, Kevin M. Elkins, and Hannah L. Elkins; great-grandchildren, Weston M. Elkins and Cameron B. Sato; as well as many other family members and friends. A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12:00-1:00pm at Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial service will follow at 1:00pm in the same location. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bonnie`s memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund at https://secure2.convio.net/akf/site/SPageNavigator/df_id/onetime75.html?s_src_pledge&_ga. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
Download Now