Bonnie Jean Martin HANAHAN - Bonnie Jean Martin, 76, of Hanahan, SC, widow of the late Al Vernon Martin, surrounded by her loving family passed away May 27, 2019, at MUSC. Bonnie was bornOctober 30, 1942, in Norwich, CT, a daughter of the late William E. Wilson and Edith J. Wilson. Bonnie retired from Albright & Wilson and HR Block. She enjoyed shooting pool in the APA League for over 30 years, she loved going on cruises and she loved spending time with her family and frieinds. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Eugene) Sullivan, Tami-Sue (Kyle) Rigby, Teri-Lynn (Joel) McCullough, Deborah (Jeff) Watters; her grandchildren, William E. Kammeron, Bryce K. McCullough, Christian J. Farmer, Austin E. Farmer, Tori Lynn Benton, Tayler Rigby; and eight great-grandchildren. A special celebration of Bonnie and Al Martin's lives will be on a cruise at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019