Bonnie Lou Chavis
1956 - 2020
Bonnie Lou Chavis Summerville - Bonnie Lou Chavis, 63, of Summerville, SC, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 12pm. Visitation will be Saturday morning, July 25, 2020 from 11am until time of service. Bonnie was born August 2, 1956 in Columbia, SC, a daughter of Hammond G. Chavis and Eula Mae R. Chavis. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the beach, camping trips, and also riding around on her golf cart. She loved all her nieces and nephews, but will be greatly missed by her nephew, Whitley Clark. Bonnie leaves behind her sisters, Janet Pellum, and Betty Jo Stuart also of Summerville, SC; brother, Henry Chavis, of Johns Island SC. She is predeceased by her parents; sister, Patricia A. Clark; brothers, James "Jimmy" Chavis and Authur "Red" Chavis. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
