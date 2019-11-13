Bonnie Whitlock Fleming Moncks Corner - Bonnie Whitlock Fleming, 87, wife of the late Fleetwood Leon Fleming, died on November 13, 2019 at Trident Hospital. Mr. and Mrs. Fleming were married for 52 years. Mrs. Fleming was born December 21, 1931 in Bennettsville, SC, the daughter of James Smith Whitlock and Bonnie Crosland Whitlock. Mrs. Fleming was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner, where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was a graduate of Bennettsville High School and graduated from Winthrop College in 1954. She retired from the Berkeley County School District after teaching 30 years at Berkeley Elementary School. Mrs. Fleming was a member of the Moncks Corner-Pinopolis Book Club for over 50 years as well as a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Kappa Kappa Iota. Surviving are a daughter- Linda Fleming Lamprecht and her husband, Scott, of Moncks Corner; a son- Lee Fleming and his wife, Cindy, of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren- Fleetwood Fleming and his wife, Maddye, Margaret Fleming, Caroline Lamprecht and Robert Lamprecht; two brothers- Tom Whitlock and his wife, Margie of Gibson, NC and Jim Whitlock and his wife, Nell, of Raleigh, NC; brother-in-law- Ben Fleming and his wife, Patty, of Moncks Corner; many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her wonderful caregivers- Arthur, Sandra, LuAnne, Sue and Renee. Her funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 112 Main Street, Moncks Corner Friday morning November 15, 2019 at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow in Biggin Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel, Thursday evening November 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 o'clock. Memorials may be made to The , 174 East Bay Street, Suite 300, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019