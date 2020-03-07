Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brad Burbidge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brad Jamison Burbidge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brad Jamison Burbidge Obituary
Brad Jamison Burbidge Ladson - Brad Jamison Burbidge, 36, of Ladson, SC, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at 10 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock in the Parlor. Flowers will be accepted or memorials in Brad's name may be made to Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Dr, Charleston, SC 29401. Brad was born November 13, 1983 in Charleston, SC, the son of McDonald Lawrence Burbidge and Kathryn Roszell Burbidge. He loved music and reading, and loved spending time with family and friends. He loved the beach, found peace in meditation, and always had a great sense of humor. Brad leaves behind his mom, Kathryn Roszell Burbidge of Ladson; sister, Kelley M. Floyd of Summerville; and maternal grandmother, Frances K. Roszell of Ladson. He is predeceased by his father, McDonald L. Burbidge; maternal grandfather, John J. Roszell, Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Linnie Rae Coffield. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now