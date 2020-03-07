|
Brad Jamison Burbidge Ladson - Brad Jamison Burbidge, 36, of Ladson, SC, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at 10 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock in the Parlor. Flowers will be accepted or memorials in Brad's name may be made to Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Dr, Charleston, SC 29401. Brad was born November 13, 1983 in Charleston, SC, the son of McDonald Lawrence Burbidge and Kathryn Roszell Burbidge. He loved music and reading, and loved spending time with family and friends. He loved the beach, found peace in meditation, and always had a great sense of humor. Brad leaves behind his mom, Kathryn Roszell Burbidge of Ladson; sister, Kelley M. Floyd of Summerville; and maternal grandmother, Frances K. Roszell of Ladson. He is predeceased by his father, McDonald L. Burbidge; maternal grandfather, John J. Roszell, Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Linnie Rae Coffield. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020