Bradley Garth Millen SUMMERVILLE - Bradley Garth Millen, age 54, passed away tragically on Friday morning, July 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday evening, July 18th, from 6-8 PM at Simplicity, 281 Treeland Drive, Suite C, Ladson, SC 29456 on Tall Pines Frontage Road. For the full obituary and further details, please visit the Simplicity website, www.lowcountryfuneral.com. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 17, 2019