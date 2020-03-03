|
|
Bradley Hayes Schaffer Charleston - Bradley Hayes Schaffer, 29, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 28, 2020. His funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad Street at 2:00 p.m. with interment to follow in the churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Brad was born April 3, 1990 in Charleston, SC., son of James Frederick Schaffer and Elizabeth Goodyear Schaffer. He loved the outdoors and especially being at the family dock on the Bohicket River with family and friends. He had an incredible love for animals especially his dogs Gypsy and Obsidian. Brad was the owner of Barrier Island Heirlooms, LLC and Fresh Lowcal Produce. He loved the family farm and growing exotic vegetables and herbs, but what he loved even more was sharing the things he grew with family and friends. Brad was affectionate with a quick wit that entertained all he was with. Brad is survived by his brother, James Frederick Schaffer, Jr. (Susie) of Wadmalaw Island, SC; twin sisters: Ashley Dew Schaffer of Jacksonville, FL and Elizabeth Anne Schaffer of Charleston, SC; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ann Glover Schaffer of John's Island, SC; nephew, Nicholas Christopher Pitcock; niece, Grace Elaine Schaffer of Wadmalaw Island; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends that he loved dearly. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020