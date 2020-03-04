|
Bradley Hayes Schaffer Charleston - The Funeral Service for Bradley Hayes Schaffer will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 in the St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad Street at 2:00 p.m. with interment to follow in the churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, N. Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2020