Bradley John Wiedenman JAMES ISLAND - Bradley John Wiedenman, 56, passed away unexpectantly at home on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019. He was a resident of James Island, SC. Brad was born in Terre Haute, Indiana to John and Jeanette Wiedenman on February 11, 1963. He graduated from Hanahan High School. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed hanging out with family. He was also a ham radio enthusiast. Surviving Brad are his father, John Wiedenman (Anne) of North Charleston; fiance;, Gena Allen of James Island; a son, Jeffrey Wiedenman (Jessica) of West Ashley; a daughter, Claire Wiedenman (Dej) of Summerville; two sisters, Kathy Hill and Christina Wiedenman; a niece, Rita Tadlock; two granddaughters, Tatiana Wiedenman and Alyssa Gilmore; and a grandson, Elias Wiedenman. Services for Mr. Wiedenman will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00PM at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, 7475 Peppermill Parkway, N. Charleston, SC 29418. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019