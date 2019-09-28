Brandon Bresch Ladson - It is with great sadness that the family of Brandon Dale Bresch announces his sudden passing on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Summerville, SC at the age of 37 years. Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon, October 3, 2019 from 1 o'clock until 2 o'clock at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, with a Memorial Service to follow in Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Brandon's family via the following Go Fund Me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brandon-and-roshelle-bresch-fundraiser?pc=fb_co_shareflow_m. Brandon was born October 18, 1981 in Charleston, SC, a son of Jeffrey Dale Bresch and Debra Sue Bresch. He served in the Army Reserve and was an Aircraft Mechanic at Boeing assembling the 787 Dreamliner. He enjoyed family time, motorsports, fishing, American war history, and Carolina GAMECOCKS! Brandon will be lovingly remembered by his wife Roshelle and her children Alexis Pana, Jayden Pana, and Jayred Narciso; and their children Brandon Bresch Jr. and Aeres Bresch; former spouse Paige Brown of Summerville and their daughter Zoe Bresch; his mother Debra Thompson of Goose Creek; step-father Michael Thompson of Virginia Beach, VA; siblings Amber Bresch (Matt Stone) of Summerville, Shannon Thompson (Daniel Tuck) of Virginia Beach, VA and Laci Garvalia of Goose Creek. He is preceded in death by his brother Rodney Kyle Bresch at age 35, father Jeffrey D. Bresch, and his grandparents Henry and Marilyn Bresch, and Kenneth Ruby and Sharon (Valentine) Trask. Arrangements by CAROLINA MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERALS & CREMATION, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019