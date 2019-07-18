Brandon Lewis Hutchison SUMMERVILLE - Brandon Lewis Hutchison, 25, of Summerville, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was the loving son of Amanda Hutchison Kimbrell and honorable protector of his sisters, Madison, Alyssa, Savannah, Italia, Mariah and brother Steven. He is survived by grandparents Steve and Karen Cowart, devoted girlfriend Kylie Argus, as well as a village of family, friends and the Awaken Church community. Brandon left this life just as he had lived, as an organ donor and protector of others. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019