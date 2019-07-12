Brandy Ann McCorkle N. Charleston - Brandy Ann McCorkle, 50, of N. Charleston, wife of the late Richard C. McCorkle, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 3 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted. Brandy was born on April 22, 1969 in Charleston, SC, daughter of William L.B. and Dianne Jeffords Horton of Charleston. She graduated from Trident Academy. Brandy was very athletic she played volleyball. She always loved being outdoors and was an artist. Survivors in addition to her parents are: one son: William McCorkle of N. Charleston; three daughters: Christina McCorkle, Anna-Marie McCorkle, and Sarah McCorkle all of N. Charleston; one brother: William L.B. Horton, Jr. (Andrea) of Ponte Verde, FL; and three nieces: Ashton Horton, Alexandria Horton, and Avery Horton all of Ponte Verde, FL. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 13, 2019