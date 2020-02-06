|
Brantley Corbin, Jr. Pinopolis, SC - Brantley Benjamin "Yank" Corbin, Jr., 87, of Pinopolis, SC, a retired Transmission Supervisor at Santee Cooper, entered into eternal rest Tuesday afternoon, February 4, 2020, at a local nursing home.His funeral will be 1:00 PM Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020, in the Pinopolis United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Berkeley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Friday evening. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Pinopolis United Methodist Church, or to the Gideons.Mr. Corbin was born January 5, 1933, in Dunbarton, SC, a son of Brantley B. Corbin, Sr., and Florence A. "Gussie" Walker Corbin. He was an active member of the Pinopolis United Methodist Church, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a former member of the Berkeley Hunting Club and most currently the Evans Hunting Club. In his earlier years, Mr. Corbin worked at the Philadelphia Electric Company prior to his 31 year career with Santee Cooper. Mr. Corbin loved nature and was a knowledgeable woodsman. He had a particular interest in bluebirds and throughout the years built over 1200 bluebird houses which he gave away to individuals as well as the members of the garden clubs at which he would do speaking engagements. In his latter years, he enjoyed retirement and traveling with his wife. Mr. Corbin was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Corbin, and two brothers, Keller and Brooks Corbin.Surviving are, his wife of 65 years, Bonnie Norton Corbin; a daughter, Debbie C. Andrus and her husband, Kenny, of Cross; a son, Steve Corbin and his wife, Amy, of Cameron, NC; a sister, Mary Blanchard and her husband, Bob, of Kingwood, TX; three brothers, Gene Corbin of Wasilla, AK, Douglas Corbin and his wife, Tilly, of Gray, GA, and Sam Corbin and his wife, Betty, of Florence; and nine grandchildren, Chance Corbin, Trae Rhodes, Ashley Rhodes, Paige Andrus, Blake Corbin, BrynLee Corbin, Trent Golcynski, Kayden Golcynski, and Blake Golcynski. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020