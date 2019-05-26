Baby Brantley Lane Rudd Johns Island - Baby Brantley Lane Rudd, of Johns Island, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 24, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in St. Johns Parish Churchyard. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Baby Brantley Lane Rudd was born May 24, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Bradley Rudd and Elaina Mauldin. He is survived by his parents, Bradley Rudd of Johns Island, SC and Elaina Mauldin of Summerville, SC; grandparents, Angela and Freddie Ford of Johns Island, SC; grandmother, Claudia Mauldin of Summerville, SC; great-grandparents, Robert and Wanda Ford of Johns Island, SC; great-grandfather, Leon Rudd, Jr., of Ridgeville, SC; aunts and uncles, Tripp and Noel Mauldin of Summerville, SC, Clifton and Lisa Ford of Ridgeville, SC, Samantha Ford and Dylan Burger of West Ashley, SC; cousins, Peyton Davis, Kaylee Ford, Emerald Ford, Austin Mauldin, Hunter Mauldin, Kason Chronister, and many other cousins. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary