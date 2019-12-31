Home

Braxton M. Simmons Sr. Obituary
Braxton M. Simmons, Sr. HAZLEHUSRT, GA - Braxton M. Simmons Sr., 82, a former long-time resident of Summerville, SC, died December 20, 2019, at his home in Hazlehurst, Ga. Braxton was a 20-year U.S. Navy veteran, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer from the Charleston Naval Base. After retiring from the service, he worked for 10 years for Charleston County Schools and another 10 years managing the physics lab at the Citadel. Braxton was a member of Salem Baptist Church and a graduate of the Citadel, having earned his bachelor's degree in business administration as a mature student. Braxton is survived by his wife, Evelyn Simmons of Hazlehurst; a son, Braxton M. Simmons Jr. of Hazlehurst; two daughters, Beverly Simmons Shelley of Pawleys Island, and Janet Simmons Jones of Anderson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services with military honors were held December 23 in Hazlehurst, Ga. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020
