Breanna Aileen Grainger Bailey
Breanna Aileen Grainger Bailey Summerville - Breanna Aileen Grainger Bailey, 30, of Summerville, wife of Joshua Russell Bailey, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at MUSC. Family and friends are invited to attend Breanna's Graveside Service on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 3 o'clock at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner. Family asks that attendees wear casual wear, camo or collegiate wear (Clemson preferred). Flowers will be accepted. Breanna was born November 4, 1989 in Charleston, daughter of Tracy Richards Grainger and the late Glenn Grainger. Breanna graduated from Summerville High School. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, mud bogging, laying by the pool and swimming. Survivors include daughter and son: Harper Grace Bailey of Summerville and Thomas Rutledge Garvin of Adams Run; sister: Kyla Marie Grainger (JD Pearson) of Summerville, nephew: Grainger Thompkins of Summerville; Aunt: Lisa Smith (Lee), cousin: Chucky Farmer (Carla) of Round O, nieces: Kaitlyn Farmer and Riley Farmer and various other family members. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
