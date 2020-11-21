Breckin Riley Muzzy N. Charleston - The family of Breckin Riley Muzzy, 18, of North Charleston, SC, is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, November 15, 2020, as the result of a tragic accident. He was born August 12, 2002, in Charleston, SC, the son of Sean and Wendy (Brown) Muzzy. He graduated from South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) in May 2020. He was enrolled in the University of South Carolina majoring in chemistry and art history. Breckin touched countless lives during his short time on Earth. Everyone who knew him felt connected to him in some special way. He was thoughtful with his words and humble with his accomplishments. He exemplified strength in a gentle manner and put people at ease in his calm and peaceful way. His intelligence, razor-sharp wit, and genuine compassion for others were just a few of his amazing qualities. The world is a little dimmer because of the loss of his bright presence. In addition to his parents, Breckin is also survived by his brother, Broderick "Brody" Muzzy; maternal grandparents, Jacqueline (John) Dinge, Dixon Brown, Jr., Janice Rivers; paternal grandparents, Judy (David) Taylor, Lawrence (Eleanor) Muzzy. He is also survived by his maternal Aunts Gwynne (Toby AKA Telvis) Goodlett, Grier (Kamal) Rivers, and Uncle Dixon Brown, III; his paternal Aunt Teresa (Jeff) Galles and Uncle Doug (Carla) Laatsch; and cousins, Shantell Rivers (Brian) Graziano, Megan Laatsch, Douglas Laatsch, Mazie Goodlett, Spears Goodlett, and Caleb Brown. Breckin had a sense of adventure, embraced the unfamiliar, and sought the road less traveled, visiting 30 countries in his 18 short years. Donations in his memory may be made to the Breckin Muzzy Interim Scholarship at GSSM to support traveling students. Information can be found at www.scgssm.org/Breckin
. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd Summerville, SC 29485. The family will receive friends following the service at the Dorchester Shrine Club, 2150 Beech Hill Rd Summerville, SC 29485. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
