|
|
Brenda Elaine Fulton SUMMERVILLE - Brenda Elaine Fulton, age 78, of Summerville, SC, passed away November 26th, 2019, surrounded by family in Mooresville, NC. She was born on July 3rd, 1941, in Augusta, Georgia, as the only daughter of the late Mattie May and Oscar Amerson. She is preceded in death by her older brother, Ronnie Amerson. Her younger brother, Oscar (Ikey) Amerson, resides in Grovetown, GA, with his wife, Margie. Alice Amerson (wife of Ronnie Amerson) resides in Greensboro, GA. Brenda considered them both sisters. She will forever be loved and remembered by her husband of 51 years, Niles Douglas Fulton. "Mimi" as she was known to her grandchildren, enveloped her family in love and kindness. Her daughter, Jessica Fulton Bachand, husband, Jeff, and their sons, Trevor, Reid, and Connor, live in Mooresville, NC. Her son, Jason Douglas Fulton, his wife, Cheryl, and their daughters, Ava, Olivia and Kate, live in Marietta, GA. Friends and family will be celebrating Brenda's life with a memorial service on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Warren Baptist Church Chapel, 3023 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a donation site for Hospice of Iredell County. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-brenda-elaine-amerson-fulton?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 10, 2019