Brenda Ellen Oxford
1953 - 2020
Brenda Ellen Oxford Ladson - Brenda Ellen Oxford, 66, wife of Delanda D. Oxford, of Ladson, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Private Funeral Services will be held at Carolina Memorial Park. Brenda was born in Savannah, Georgia on September 21, 1953. She was the daughter of loving parents, Ronald and Barbara Jean Hetrick. She was a Trident Technical College graduate with an Associates of Arts Degree, and a College of Charleston graduate with an A.B., in History, a B.A., in Classics, and an M.Ed., in Languages, at the University of Charleston. Brenda passionately taught Western Civilization at Trident Technical College, where she was also a Phi Theta Kappan as a student and returned as a faculty member. She was a Regional Officer as a student in the AEO chapter of PTK, and a Distinguished Advisor for the chapter when she became faculty at TTC. Her love of learning did not stop when she acquired her degrees. Not only did Brenda love to teach history, she, also, desired to see the world. She traveled as often as possible with her daughters, husband, and friends. Her most favorite places to visit were the Mediterranean and Greece; however, she loved every place she visited, especially the benches in each city. Traveling gave Brenda the ability to share her own personal experiences. She wanted to see, touch, and smell all the places she studied, so she could share those experiences with her students whose hearts and minds she touched. Brenda is survived by her husband, Delanda; children, Miranda McCune (Dennis) and Jillian McCune; her stepdaughter, Michelle Ritchie; sisters, Jackolyn Hetrick and Cynthia Douthit, as well as 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
