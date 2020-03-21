|
Brenda Gantt Kerr Johns Island - On March 19, 2020, Brenda Gantt Kerr completed her Victory Lap and passed from our family into Heaven. At 71, on the first day of Spring, she passed peacefully, sleeping in her Johns Island, SC home, with her loving husband, Richard H. Kerr, at her side. She will be dearly missed by her husband Richard, and their parish members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston. Brenda was born in Charlotte, NC, to Lottie and Max Gantt, both of whom preceded her in passing. She is survived by her sisters, Sherl Gaskins and Lynn Guritz (Van), and her brother Max Gantt Jr. Also missing her will be her children: Nicci Lollar (John), Jennifer Manning, Tina Lapp, Andy Garren (Diana), and Alan Garren (Lenore). Brenda has seven grandchildren as well. Brenda loved her family and friends more than anything and took advantage of every opportunity to show them. Several of Brenda's formative years were spent in the loving care and guidance of Mills Home, a Baptist children's home in NC, where she attended Thomasville High School and loved playing on their basketball team. Her brothers and sisters of Mills Home join us in remembering her love of sewing, animals, laughter, and friendships. Brenda found great pleasure and joy in being a mom and homemaking; in professional photography; gardening; and helping people. She worked as a professional baby photographer and seamstress, and took great pride in her work. Another passion she loved was in quilting, and her friends in the quilting community held a special place in her heart. She had a heart for helping stray people and animals and gave of herself freely to everyone. Brenda loved living in Savannah, GA, for several years and volunteered her time as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. She loved mentoring the young girls and they gave her lots of love in return. Due to public health concerns, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with immediate family members and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a more appropriate time when the situation allows. The family will receive friends at the residence at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brenda can be made to Mill's Home (Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina), PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2020