|
|
Brenda Groves Denny Summerville - Brenda Groves Denny, 69, wife of James Orin Denny, of Summerville, passed away on April 18, 2020 in Summerville. Private graveside services will be held at Summerville Cemetery. Brenda was born in Walterboro, South Carolina on February 23, 1951. She was the daughter of Willie and Ethel Groves. She married her sweetheart, James, in 1975. She loved to read the bible and loved her grandchildren, especially Brennen. Brenda is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Kelly Denny; grandchildren, Brennen, Tyler, Hunter and Sierra; her brothers, Micky Groves, Bobby Groves and Roger Groves and her sister, Helen Wright. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Ramsey, a sister, Sandra Evelyn and a brother, Utsey Groves. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020