Brenda Joyce Bacon Davis Hollywood, SC - Brenda Joyce Bacon Davis, 68, of Hollywood, South Carolina, wife of Kenny Davis, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 20, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 23, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. West Ashley CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Brenda was born October 17, 1950 in Jacksonville, Florida, daughter of the late Vernon Bacon and Pat Bacon. She was a retired Insurance Agent and attended Seacoast Church. Brenda loved life and traveling. She is survived by her spouse, Kenny Davis of Hollywood, SC; two sons, Sean Asbell (Kim) of N. Charleston, SC and Keith Asbell of Mt. Pleasant, SC; step-son, Kenneth Davis (Sandy) of Brunson, SC; brother, Frank Bacon of Irmo, SC; two sisters, Wanda Turner of Wetumpka, AL and Billie Therrien of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her step-son, Johnny Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks, Dr. Suite 105 Charleston, SC 29405, attention: Christy and/or Carroll A. Campbell Neuropathology Lab, made payable to MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee St, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425, in memory of Brenda Joyce Bacon Davis.