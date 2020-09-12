Brenda Joyce Kennerty Charleston - Brenda Joyce (ne;e Starks) Kennerty, 73, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 11, 2020. Relatives and friends of Brenda are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Nativity Catholic Church, 1061 Folly Road, James Island. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island. Online Condolences may be offered at www.Charlstonfunerals.com
. Brenda is survived by her husband, John (Jack) Kennerty Jr. of Charleston; son, John Kennerty III and wife, Meredith Pratt of Lithia, Florida; daughter, Rachel Kennerty and wife, Rebecca Dosch of Waterloo, Belgium; brother, Johnnie Starks and wife, Pat Starks of Johns Island; sister-in-law, Barbara Starks of Johns Island; grandson, George Pratt of Sarasota, Florida and granddaughters, Mary Pratt and Kate Kennerty of Lithia, Florida. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Virginia Jackson. Brenda was born in Charleston, South Carolina. As a child she dreamed of becoming a nurse because she wanted to help others in need. For over thirty years, Brenda worked as a neonatal nurse with Roper St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston. She was well loved by her family and friends and will always be remembered for her smiles, laughter and her delivery of funny jokes. She was a Scrabble enthusiast and challenged anyone who dared to play the lettered tiles. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Brenda Kennerty's name to either the Hospice Foundation (https://www.hpcfoundation.org/
) or Respite Care Charleston (https://respitecarecharleston.org/
#donate). Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
