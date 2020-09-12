1/1
Brenda Joyce Kennerty
1947 - 2020
Brenda Joyce Kennerty Charleston - Brenda Joyce (ne;e Starks) Kennerty, 73, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 11, 2020. Relatives and friends of Brenda are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Nativity Catholic Church, 1061 Folly Road, James Island. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island. Online Condolences may be offered at www.Charlstonfunerals.com. Brenda is survived by her husband, John (Jack) Kennerty Jr. of Charleston; son, John Kennerty III and wife, Meredith Pratt of Lithia, Florida; daughter, Rachel Kennerty and wife, Rebecca Dosch of Waterloo, Belgium; brother, Johnnie Starks and wife, Pat Starks of Johns Island; sister-in-law, Barbara Starks of Johns Island; grandson, George Pratt of Sarasota, Florida and granddaughters, Mary Pratt and Kate Kennerty of Lithia, Florida. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Virginia Jackson. Brenda was born in Charleston, South Carolina. As a child she dreamed of becoming a nurse because she wanted to help others in need. For over thirty years, Brenda worked as a neonatal nurse with Roper St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston. She was well loved by her family and friends and will always be remembered for her smiles, laughter and her delivery of funny jokes. She was a Scrabble enthusiast and challenged anyone who dared to play the lettered tiles. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Brenda Kennerty's name to either the Hospice Foundation (https://www.hpcfoundation.org/) or Respite Care Charleston (https://respitecarecharleston.org/ #donate). Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 PM
Church of the Nativity Catholic Church
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Church of the Nativity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
Remembering the laughter and jokes Brenda entertained us during our high school days. She made riding the school bus, home, fun.
Joyce Johnson
Family
September 13, 2020
Dear Jack and family, I am sorry to read about Brenda. We worked together in the nursery at Roper. She was very caring taking care of the newborn babies. She was a good friend and we had a lot of good times together.
Dotte Bowman
Friend
September 12, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kennerty family. Have known Brenda for many years and she always had a sweet smile. So sorry for your loss. Grover & Beverly Ramsey
Grover & Beverly Ramsey
Friend
September 12, 2020
Rachel Al and I were saddened to hear of your mother’s passing. Please know our love and prayers are with you and your family
Brenda Drinkwater
Friend
September 12, 2020
Brenda was my favorite cousin. I loved her like a sister. She use to visit us for a few weeks out of the summer in Atlanta. I enjoyed her company so much. Love and remember you always.
Marilyn❤
Marilyn Mc Greggor Jordan
Family
