Brenda Joyce Rivers
Brenda Joyce Rivers N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Brenda Joyce Rivers are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Calvary African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 8321 Pine Landing Road, Edisto Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Rivers is survived by her children, Taketa Rivers, Jamar Rivers, Antonio Rivers and Antwan Rivers; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Luther (Vernell) Rivers, Catherine Rivers, Bernard Rivers (Jacqueline), Eugene Rivers (Lucille), Willie B. Rivers, Sandra Rivers, Maxine Rivers, Frank Rivers and Elaine (Dwight) Rivers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
