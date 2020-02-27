|
Dr. Brenda Lavonna Freeman Johns Island - Dr. Brenda Lavonna Freeman, 65, lifelong educator, entered internal rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home on Johns Island, SC. Funeral Service for Dr. Freeman will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 am at Greater St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4326 Betsey Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, SC, followed by the interment in the Church Cemetary. NO WAKE. Viewing for Dr. Freeman will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Dr. Freeman will lie in state at the church from 10 AM until the hour of service. Dr. Brenda Lavonna Freeman was born in Charleston, the eighth of twelve children to the late Robert and Mary (Green) Freeman. She is a member of the Greater St. John AME Church, a member of the 1973 class of St. John High, and a 1977 graduate of Benedict College, Columbia, SC. Dr. Freeman received her Master of Education (1981) and her Doctorate Degree in Education (1999) from South Carolina State University. Throughout her educational endeavors, Dr. Freeman's pursuit to educate and enrich the minds of many of today's leaders commenced during her journey as a life-long educator at Savannah State University; J.W. Hubert Middle and Beach High School (Savannah, GA); and Ridgeland Middle School (Ridgeland, SC). She is also a member of the Delta Sigma Theater Sorority, Inc. "Brenda", truly loved her family and loved being around her family, which is the main reason Johns Island always remained her "home." She had a unique sense of humor and always enjoyed playing jokes on her family. She was quite a trickster. She always liked to have a good time with her family and was always entertaining to be around. Brenda was preceded in death by her loving sister, Alfreda Faye Freeman. She leaves behind four sisters (Elizabeth F. Coaxum, Gracie F. White, Martha F. (Douglas) Brown, and Caroline Y. Freeman); six brothers (Robert C. (Rosalyn) Freeman Jr., Arthur E. (Rose), Earl A. (Bertha), Oliver W. (Sandra), Dr. H. Bernard, and Marvin L. (Gwen) Freeman); two God Daughters (Alayna J. Freeman and Criselle "Gabby" Akerele); one Aunt (Sara "Tiny" Green); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand- nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss here dearly. The family will receive visitors at the home of Dr. H. Bernard Freeman, 4841 River Road, Johns Island, between the hours of 5pm - 8pm (Thursday - Friday). Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020